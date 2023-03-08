NJ man accused of kidnapping girlfriend and their baby in Ocean County
A 24-year-old Lakewood man has been accused of abducting a woman he was dating and their baby.
Gerson Aguilar-Lara was charged with two counts of kidnapping, endangering the welfare of a child and robbery, stemming from events in Jackson that unfolded Tuesday night into early Wednesday, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer announced.
Around 10:30 p.m., the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a woman asking for help — but the call was disconnected.
The victim was able to call back and give her name and basic information before the connection was again cut off, according to the prosecutor.
Jackson police were able to pinpoint the location of the call as a home on North Chapel Road.
Mother and baby taken from home by force in Jackson, police say
Responding officers found that the victim and her infant had been taken from the residence against their will by Aguilar-Lara — who forced them into a Chevrolet Equinox and drove off, Billhimer said.
Law enforcement at the municipal and county levels worked to trace the SUV and find the victims as well as the suspect.
The next morning after 3 a.m., Toms River police saw Aguilar-Lara’s Chevy as it turned into a parking lot on Route 37.
As the vehicle came to a stop, Aguilar-Lara ran — but was taken into custody by officers.
Both the woman and the baby were unharmed.
Aguilar-Lara was being held at the Ocean County Jail, pending a detention hearing.
