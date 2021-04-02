Jackson house fire: Victim jumps from 2nd floor, woman dies

JACKSON — A elderly woman died and a second person jumped from a second-floor window during a house fire on Thursday evening, according to Jackson police chief Matthew Kunz.

Kunz told News 12 New Jersey three emergency responders suffered minor injuries in the fire on Lehigh Boulevard.

The Asbury Park Press reported that the woman’s dog also died in the fire.

Jackson police did not immediately return a message from New Jersey101.5 on Friday morning.

House fire on Lehigh Boulevard in Jackson (Lakewood Scoop)

