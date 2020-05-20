Jackson cops say man spit and coughed on them, claimed to have virus

According to police, a Lakewood man went nuts before, during and after being arrested. The man, Marquise Cadet, is accused of causing a stir at a dollar store in Jackson when he refused to put on a mask.

According to the Jackson Police Department’s Facebook page, police say he purposely touched other customers. When police arrived, he reportedly refused to give his name and then ran away when they tried to arrest him. Jackson police arrested him and took him to police headquarters where police say he threatened them, spit on them and coughed on them, saying he had the coronavirus.

He wasn’t done, however: Police say he flooded the holding cell with the toilet as well as spit all over it, again claiming to have coronavirus. After being moved to a different room, police say he stripped off all his clothes and sat there naked.

On the way to the Ocean County Jail, he worked himself loose of the restraints and officers had to subdue him again.

Cadet was charged with fourth-degree aggravated assault and third-degree terroristic threats.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle. Any opinions expressed are Bill Doyle's own.