It's the biggest night of the year for professional wrestling. It is probably the biggest WEEKEND of the year for wrestling fans. And this year it's happening... in Philadelphia!

WWE is bringing WrestleMania weekend to South Philadelphia starting April 4, 2024.

The biggest events, of course, are scheduled for Saturday and Sunday (April 6 and April 7) at Lincoln Financial Field.

From parking to tailgating to all of the event info, we put together everything we know about WrestleMania at the Linc (so far).

What Time Is WrestleMania in Philadelphia?

The event gets underway at 6:30 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday nights, according to stadium officials.

We anticipate that gates to the Linc open around 4:30 p.m. each day. We're working on confirming this information as well. But we would expect the gates to open no later than that time.

If You Have Floor Seats, Where Do You Enter for WrestleMania in Philadelphia?

If you have floor seats, report to SOUTH GATE to access the floor at Lincoln Financial Field.

WWE Royal Rumble Getty Images

This page on their website includes step-by-step instructions on how to access South Gate.

Are Tickets Still Available for WrestleMania at the Linc in Philly? How Can I get Last-minute WrestleMania Tickets in Philadelphia?

Two-day passes appear to be sold out (if you're looking to buy them directly from the venue). However, we did find a few tickets left for each day of WrestleMania in Philly.

So here's the latest ticketing information:

2-day WrestleMania passes on Ticketmaster.com - These are currently sold out (here's the link). Some verified resale tickets are still available, however, on Ticketmaster and other platforms.

Saturday, April 6 WrestleMania Tickets - There are a handful of tickets left for Saturday, April 6's Wrestlemania events. They start at $150 (before fees). Click here to check them out.

Sunday, April 7 tickets - There are also a handful of tickets left for Sunday, April 7's WrestleMania events at Lincoln Financial Field. They too, start at $175 before fees. Click here for learn more.

Note: this information is current as of March 25, 2024, and it is subject to change.

Yes, resale tickets are available for resale on sites Stubhub. It'll certainly cost you.

What Time do the Parking Lots Open for the WrestleMania at The Linc?

How Much Does Parking Cost for WrestleMania at Lincoln Financial Field?

We expect that parking lots open at Lincoln Financial Field will open no later than 12:30 p.m. both days.

They'll likely open even earlier on Saturday as the WWE's NXT is taking place at the Wells Fargo Center that afternoon.

St. Louis Rams v Philadelphia Eagles Getty Images

Parking typically costs $35 for cars and $70 for oversized vehicles on the day of an event in the stadium. However, those prices are subject to change as officials have not announced the exact details for WrestleMania.

We've got a map posted for you here. Lots A-M are closest to the field.

We anticipate that all parking lots in the stadium complex will be open and accepting parking that evening.

Lincoln Financial Field Lincoln Financial Field

Remember, these are CASHLESS payments only at the Linc, so you need to use your digital payment (or a credit card).

What is the Best Way to Get to Lincoln Financial Field?

Mass transit is likely easiest if you're coming from Pennsylvania. If you're coming from New Jersey, we have detailed driving directions posted below.

What are the Mass Transit Options to Get to Lincoln Financial Field?

Taking mass transit to the stadium complex in South Philadelphia is surprisingly easy.

If you're coming from Center City, take the SEPTA Broad Street Subway line southbound. The exit — NRG Station – is the very last stop on the line.

If you're taking mass transit from the suburbs... take regional rail to Suburban Station (which is located at 16th and JFK). Follow signs for the Broad Street Line / Stadium Complex. It will be clearly marked as you walk through the Center City Hall Station to board the Broad Street Line.

Is there Any Extra SEPTA Service For WrestleMania?

We anticipate that there will be additional service on both the Broad Street Line (BSL) and the Regional Rail. SEPTA typically announces the details about those trains a few days before a big event.

Photo by Noah Cote on Unsplash Photo by Noah Cote on Unsplash

What are the Driving Directions to Lincoln Financial Field?

If you're coming from Bucks County:

Take I-95 South to either...

... Exit 17 on the right hand side. Then follow the signs for parking OR

.... Exit 19 and keep to the right. Turn right at the second light onto Packer Avenue and follow signs for street parking.

If you're coming from South Jersey:

Take the Walt Whitman Bridge. After the bridge, take exit at 349 to make a left onto Broad Street. Follow signs for parking.

If you're coming from the New Jersey Turnpike:

Get off at exit 3 to follow signs for the Walt Whitman Bridge.

Where Can I Pick Someone Up Or Drop Someone Off For WrestleMania in Philly?

There is a dedicated area for post-show pick-ups. This is the area that MUST be used as vehicles will not be permitted to go anywhere else for a pickup.

It’s marked on the map below. Enter the area from the intersection of Packer Ave and 10th Street.

Lincoln Financial Field Lincoln Financial Field

What is the Bag Policy at Lincoln Financial Field for WrestleMania 2024 in Philly?

The venue will follow the NFL Clear Bag policy. Bags cannot exceed 12"x6"x12" and must be clear, per the venue's policies.

Click here to read more about the bag policies at Lincoln Financial Field.

Are Signs Allowed for WrestleMania at the Linc in Philly?

We'll be waiting an update on this from arena officials about what dimensions will be allowed inside the football stadium.

Are Umbrellas Allowed Inside Lincoln Financial Field for WrestleMania

Umbrellas are NOT allowed in the venue. There is NOT a roof, so if rain is forecasted at all, you'll want to pack a poncho or raincoat.

More prohibited items can be found on the Linc's official website.

Are Portable Phone Chargers Allowed in Lincoln Financial Field for WrestleMania

Small portable phone chargers are permitted, but stadium officials say they must be no larger than the size of your cell phone.