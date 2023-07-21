The Montclair Jazz Festival returns for 2023

The Montclair Jazz Festival, one of the largest free jazz festivals in the area, is returning for 2023, starting on Aug. 12 and finishing up on Sep. 9.

The festival was founded in 2009 by Melissa Walker and Christian McBride. The first festival was a small event with a few dozen musicians playing jazz in the park. Over the years, the festival has grown to become one of the largest free jazz festivals in the country.

The Montclair Jazz Festival typically takes place over two days in August and September. The festival features a variety of jazz artists, from up-and-coming musicians to legendary performers. In addition to live music, the festival also features food vendors, a family jazz discovery zone, and a children's stage.

The festival kicks off with a block party on Saturday, August 12th in Lackawanna Plaza. The block party will feature performances by JAZZ HOUSE KiDS, Charlie Sigler, and Endea Owens & the Cookout.

The festival culminates with the Downtown Jamboree on Saturday, September 9th. The Downtown Jamboree will feature performances by over 50 artists on five stages along Bloomfield Avenue. Food vendors, a family jazz discovery zone, and a children's stage will also be there.

The festival is produced by JAZZ HOUSE KiDS, a non-profit organization that provides music education to children in the New Jersey and New York areas.

No tickets are required for the performances and bringing a lawn chair is encouraged, but no tents or beach umbrellas, please.

For more information, go here.

