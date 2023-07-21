Pennsylvania father kills 8-year-old son before taking his own life, cops say

⚫ Police found two bodies on the floor of the home

LOWER MAKEFIELD — A father fatally shot his 8-year-old son in their home Thursday and then killed himself, according to Lower Makefield Township Police Chief Kenneth Coluzzi.

Police were outside a home on Heritage Oak Drive in Lower Makefield performing a wellness check around 6:10 p.m. when they noticed two bodies inside lying on the floor.

Officers entered the home and found 8-year-old Fabian Rozario with a gunshot wound to the head, according to Coluzzi. They then saw his father, Joseph Rozario, 47, also on the floor with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Their deaths are being treated as a murder-suicide. The Bucks County Coroner will perform an autopsy Friday.

The chief did not disclose a motive for the shooting.

Grief counseling available

Coluzzi said it is believed the family has lived in the home for the past four years.

Fabian attended the Afton Elementary School in Pennsbury School District, according to Coluzzi. Grief counseling will be available at the school Saturday between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude for your continued support and understanding during this tragic time,” Superintendent Thomas A. Smith wrote to the school community. “In times of grief, our community can find strength in unity.”

If you feel you or someone you know may be in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline, 1-800-273-TALK. In New Jersey call the NJ Hopeline, 1-855-654-6735. Click here to chat online with a trained counselor. In Bucks County call the Lower Bucks Crisis line at 215-785-9765

