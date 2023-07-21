Pretenders are playing in NJ twice this month

My list of reasons for loving the Pretenders runs long. I’ll just give you two.

In my opinion, the lyrics in “Back On The Chain Gang” are among the best in rock history.

The powers that be

That force us to live like we do

Bring me to my knees

When I see what they've done to you

Well, I'll die as I stand here today

Knowing that deep in my heart

They'll fall to ruin one day

For making us part

A poetic anthem to a love that could have been if it weren’t for the rest of the world. Beautiful.

20th Annual Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Show Getty Images loading...

Then there’s, in my opinion, the greatest, sweetest, most romantic Christmas song of all time. The Pretenders’ version of “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas.” Chrissie Hynde’s bittersweet vocals cut me to my core in equal parts happy and sad in that rendition. Magic.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famers have had hits in the '70s, '80s and '90s from “Brass in Pocket”, “My City Was Gone”, to “Middle of the Road”, “Don’t Get Me Wrong” and “I’ll Stand by You.”

The Pretenders are coming to New Jersey next month. They open for Guns N’ Roses on August 15 at MetLife stadium. That’s followed by the show I’d really rather see because it’s in a much more intimate venue, August 29 at the Stone Pony in Asbury Park.

Tickets for this are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com.

The Pretenders Getty Images loading...

They even have a new album coming out on September 15 called “Relentless”. Chrissie Hynde, who masterfully writes her own songs, talked about the album’s title.

I enjoy seeing the various meanings and origins of a word. And I liked the definition: ‘showing no abatement of intensity.’ So when it came to an album title, it seemed fitting,” said Hynde. “You know…to keep doing it. I think anyone in a band is constantly questioning if they should keep going. It starts as a youthful pursuit and eventually, it makes you wonder, why am I doing this? It’s the life of the artist. You never retire. You become relentless.

LOOK: 50 songs you won't believe are turning 50 this year From classic rock anthems to disco hits and everything in between, Stacker surveyed Billboard 's Hot 100 list of top songs in 1973 and highlighted the top 50.

LOOK: Popular fashion trends from the year you were born Leg warmers, pillbox hats, and overalls are a few of the most memorable fashion trends over the last 100 years. Take a trip down memory lane and explore these trends.

The 40 Best Cover Songs by Rock Bands

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.