Wren Kitchens has officially opened in Hamilton Township.

The kitchen design store is located in Hamilton Marketplace on the corner where Pier One Imports used to be (near Bed Bath & Beyond and Shop Rite).

The post says, "We're proud to announce the opening of our 7th U.S. showroom today in Hamilton, NJ! The 9,349 state-of-the-art showroom features 32 kitchens on display and 11 design suites, each being fitted out with VR technology so customers can watch their designs come to life in 3D. Customers can choose everything for their kitchen, from cabinet styles, colors, appliances, countertops, sinks, faucets, accessories and much more. Like all of our showrooms, the Hamilton showroom will be pet and child friendly, with play zones and baby-changing facilities available."

This sounds so cool, doesn't it? If you're planning on renovating your kitchen, go check this place out. Seems like it would have everything you need.

There are only 7 Wren Kitchens showrooms in the United States and this new Hamilton Township location will make the second one in Mercer County.

There is another Wren Kitchens in Lawrence Township. It's located in Mercer Mall where TJ Maxx once was.

The newest Wren Kitchens is located at 150 Marketplace Boulevard, Hamilton Township.

