UPDATE: Active Shooter Situation Resolved at DMV in Wilmington, Del.

UPDATE: An earlier incident involving an active shooter inside a DMV location at Wilmington, Del. has been resolved.

Reports first came in around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday (December 23). The Delaware State Police said the incident was happened inside the DME on Hessler Boulvedard in Wilmington, Del. They first share the news around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, but have since said that the situation has been resolved.

"There is no longer an active shooter and one suspect is in custody," police wrote around 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

They did not offer any additional details. However, there are reports from Philadelphia's 6abc Action News that "at least two people appeared to be seriously injured." That has not been confirmed by state police, but 6abc does have a crew on the scene right now.

We're awaiting more updates this afternoon. This story will be updated when we learn more information.

