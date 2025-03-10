I'm sure there are a lot of folks in Bucks County excited about the grand opening of Whole Foods Market this week.

Why?

Because it's the very first Whole Foods Market in Buck County, that's why.

The Patch is reporting that opening day is this Thursday morning (March 13) at 8am.

The new, natural and organic foods grocery store is located in the renovated Barn Plaza.

The store will feature over 500 local products from all over the Mid-Atlantic region.

Make sure you are one of the first 300 people in line on grand opening day so you can snag a free custom tote bag.

You'll also receive a Secret Saver coupon with offers up to $100.

There will be free coffee courtesy of Backyard Beans Coffee Co. with shops in Lansdale and Ambler.

Grab a snack courtesy of Aaji's too. You can find Aaji's food in all the Whole Foods Markets in the Philadelphia region.

Whole Foods Market will make a food donation to local non-profit, Manna on Main Street, to feed the less fortunate in the area.

Whole Foods had previously given the group a refrigerated truck to pick up the food to distribute to the community.

The new Whole Foods Market is located at 1745 South Easton Road in Doylestown.

It will be open from 8am - 9pm, 7 days a week.

Remember, Whole Foods is owned by Amazon, so you can shop online via your Amazon app.

Just click on the Groceries tab from the Amazon app homepage, then click on Whole Foods Market.

Welcome to Bucks County, Whole Foods.

I'm sure you'll be welcomed with open arms.

For more details, click here.

