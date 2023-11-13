This is one of the most magical events you’ll find this holiday season in New Jersey. Of course, most of us are very familiar with the movie, The Polar Express, and for some families, it’s even become part of the Christmas tradition to sit down and watch it.

If you haven’t seen the movie though, The Polar Express is a 2004 animated movie that tells the story of a boy who goes on a magical adventure to the North Pole on Christmas Eve. To get there, he climbs aboard The Polar Express.

It’s one of the greatest holiday movies ever created and if you want to experience your own Polar Express experience with your family, you can in New Jersey! The Whippany Polar Express is back on for this holiday season and it’s an event you absolutely can not miss.

This New Jersey Polar Express experience will make you and your family feel like you’ve transported yourself right into the movie. After boarding the train that is made to look exactly like the one from the movie, you’ll be able to drink hot chocolate and eat shortbread that will be served by dancing chefs.

This immersive train ride is one of the coolest in the area this holiday season and it looks like it will be s corememory for your family. Tickets are currently available on the official website, but you have to act fast because they’re already starting to sell out.

This magical train ride departs from the Whippany Station and tickets are around $50. Get more info on their site, here!

