It’s official! As of today (Thursday, August 14), Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center no longer exists. Well, sort of.

The Wells Fargo Center Gets A New Name

Last July when Comcast Spectacor (the operators of the large arena) announced that the Wells Fargo Center would get a new title sponsor. The news came as part of a business decision for the banking company, who said they were not planning on renewing their naming rights.

"Wells Fargo regularly reviews and adjusts our overall sponsorship strategy. As such, we have made the business decision not to renew the naming rights contract to Wells Fargo Center," a spokesperson for the company said at the time of the announcement.

Comcast Spectacor spent months working on a new title sponsor, and announced back in May 2025, that the naming rights had been decided. At the time, they said that starting September 1, that the 21,000 seat arena would be known as the Xfinity Mobile Arena.

The timeline, however, appears to have moved up slightly.

The Wells Fargo Center is Now the Xfinity Mobile Arena

In fact, it’s a done deal. We’ve just confirmed that as of today, the arena is officially known as the Xfinity Mobile Arena (about two weeks ahead of when we expected the change initially).

Comcast Spectacor updated the venue's social media pages and website to reflect the changes on Thursday morning.

They say that all exterior signage will be revealed in early September. Though, in recent weeks we have noticed that nearly all the previous Wells Fargo Center signage on the outside of the building had been removed.

And, in fact, TV news choppers were overhead as crews were installing the new Xfinity Mobile signs on the exterior of the building on Thursday.

What’s Next for the Sports Complex in South Philadelphia?

Today’s name change marks the fifth such one for the arena which first opened in 1996. Previously it has been known as the Spectrum II, the CoreStates Center, the First Union Center, the Wachovia Center, and most recently the Wells Fargo Center.

The naming rights will last through at least the next five years. It is currently the home to both the Philadelphia 76ers and Philadelphia Flyers. Both of those teams are planning on building a new arena in South Philadelphia that is scheduled to open around 2030.

The exact future of the current physical arena known as Xfinity Mobile Arena beyond that remains a little unclear.

Until then, however, all events will go on as scheduled (including the upcoming Flyers and 76ers seasons) and concerts, including Tate McRae, Billie Eilish, and more.