NJ man guilty of killing man, stealing utility worker’s truck

MOUNT LAUREL — A man has been convicted of stabbing another man to death at a hotel along Route 73, before fleeing and stealing two different vehicles in a failed getaway.
Taylor Perkins, of Riverton, was found guilty by a Burlington County jury of manslaughter and eluding, as well as two counts of theft by unlawful taking, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon.
In April 2023, Mount Laurel police responded to a report of a fight at the Rodeway Inn and found 36-year-old Michael Jefferies unresponsive, Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw said.
Officers found the Mount Laurel resident lying on the ground outside of a second-floor room near a stairwell, Bradshaw said.
NJ killer steals SUV, ditches for stolen work truck
Investigators said after the stabbing, Perkins ran to a nearby BMW dealership also along Route 73 and drove off in an SUV.
He abandoned that vehicle in Evesham, where police said he stole a truck from an Xfinity worker who was up on a ladder.
Perkins was eventually tracked down and arrested in Camden at a residence on Decatur Street.
Jefferies died from multiple stab wounds, as confirmed by the Burlington County Medical Examiner.
Sentencing was set for Oct. 18 in Superior Court.
