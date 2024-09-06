🍽 5th location for NJ

MANALAPAN — Food enthusiasts, you’re in luck!

Toast City Diner is coming to Manalapan — the fifth location for the Garden State.

The announcement was shared on social media days ago, with mention of Towne Pointe Center being the future home.

The plan is to open during winter 2024.

“Our goal is to bring the unique charm and flavors that have made Toast a favorite breakfast and lunch spot for over 17 years with another location in Monmouth County,” Amy Russo with Toast leadership said in a statement.

The “warm, welcoming atmosphere” will be met with popular favorites: breakfast bowls, various egg options, carrot cake pancakes, wraps, artisan salads and more. Gluten free options are available, too!

Visit this website for further announcements on the latest location.

