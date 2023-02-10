This may be one of the cutest things I've ever seen. The "Wall of Love" is back at Milk & Cookies in Princeton for Valentine's Day. I'm definitely going to go see it and add some messages of my own.

The homemade cookie shop on Nassau Street in downtown Princeton, right next to Jammin' Crepes, created this adorable display and encourage you to add to it.

Stop by for some for some delicious cookies and milk, and while you're there write on one (or a few) of the red, pink or white hearts. The shop wants to know what, or who, you love. Awwww.

Your message will hang on this special wall to celebrate the holiday that's all about love.

I've got a great idea. Bring your Valentine to Milk & Cookies and show your love by adding how much he or she is adored by you. I would melt if my Valentine did this for me, wouldn't you?

Or, better yet, you can stop in ahead of time, write your love message, and when you bring your Valentine back, you can surprise them with it already hanging on the Wall of Love. How cute. A gesture like this will never be forgotten, trust me.

Your message of love could win you some cookies too.

You have until Valentine's Day (Tuesday, February 14, 2023) to write your message on the Wall of Love. The day after, on February 15th, the folks at Milk & Cookies will pick three winners.

Each winner will receive a dozen cookies. Yum.

Get creative. Good luck. Happy Valentine's Day.

Milk & Cookies is located 20 Nassau Street, Princeton, NJ.

Check out the menu here. You can order online for pickup or delivery here.

