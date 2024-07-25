Oh No! UNO Pizzeria & Grill is Closing in Deptford, New Jersey

Looks like it's the end of an era for patrons of this bar and grill in Gloucester County, New Jersey.

UNO Pizzeria & Grill, located at 1162 Hurffville Rd in Deptford, is closing by the end of this month, according to 42Freeway. Their last day in business will be July 28.

Did we see this coming? This comes after only a few months since the Maple Shade location at 2803 NJ-73 closed in May - it's now taken over by Tony Roni's Tap House. There's no information yet on whether or not a new tenant will be taking over the Deptford location.

Why is UNO closing in Deptford?

As of July 25, there's no official statement from the restaurant pertaining to their closure, but they're not the only ones. The chain seems to b struggling outside of New Jersey as well.

In recent months, the pizza & bar chain that offers Chicago-style deep dish pizza has also shuttered locations in Massachusetts, Ohio, and New Mexico. The problems seem to be rooted in lease agreements and loss of foot traffic.

And then there were two

Only 2 more UNO Pizzeria locations remain in New Jersey, in Clifton and Hamilton. We'll have to wait and see if they stick around.

Will you be missing the Deptford location? What would like to see take its place? We'll keep our eyes peeled to see if any new tenants come in.

