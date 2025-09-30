One night. Two candidates. It’s your chance to hear Republican James Gannon and Democrat Dale Caldwell go head-to-head in New Jersey’s lieutenant governor debate. Don’t just read about it later — hear it for yourself, live on New Jersey 101.5, PIX 11 in North Jersey and PHL 17 in South Jersey.

Gannon is the elected sheriff of Morris County and is running with Jack Ciattarelli. Caldwell, the president of Centenary University and a Methodist pastor in Plainfield, is running with Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill.

Use the Listen Now or play button on the New Jersey 101.5 app or website to follow tonight's debate.

The gubernatorial candidates will meet a final time on Oct. 8 in a debate broadcast by ABC7, 6ABC, and Univision 41.

The lieutenant governor's position was created after a 2005 amendment to the state constitution.

The lieutenant governor takes over for the governor when he or she travels out of state or is otherwise unable to perform the duties of the office. Lieutenant governors can sign or veto bills and issue emergency declarations.

Only three people have held the office — all of them women.

Kim Guadagno was the first elected lieutenant governor under Gov. Chris Christie. Gov. Phil Murphy appointed Tahesha Way as lieutenant governor in 2023 to fill the vacancy after the death of Sheila Oliver.