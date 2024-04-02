Yippee. It's tulip time once again.

Holland Ridge Farms in Cream Ridge has announced the first day of U-Pick Tulips: Spring Spectacular 2024 will be this week.

Holland Ridge Farms U-Pick Tulips opens April 5th

Opening day is...drumroll, please...Friday, April 5th. It runs through Sunday, April 21st. If the conditions are still favorable, it could remain open longer. After that decision is made, they'll release more tickets.

What's new for 2024? Keep reading. There's a big ticketing change for this season. You won't want to miss this info.

Going tulip picking at Holland Ridge Farms, and taking what seems like a million pictures while I'm there, is among my favorite things to do in the spring.

Here are the new photo props for 2024:

Blue floral butterfly wings

Pink floral angel wings

Lavender floral swing

Colorful initials of Holland Ridge Farms

Tulip princess carriage

If you've never been, it's a must. It's one of the most beautiful sights I've ever seen.

There are over 8 million tulips at Holland Ridge Farms

There are over 8 million tulips in all different colors for you to see. Yes, I said over 8 MILLION. It's truly incredible.

Bring your family and friends for such a cool experience. You can spend the day wandering around the tulips and so much more.

There are food trucks at Holland Ridge Farms U-Pick Tulips daily

There's a hayride running all day, everyday to take you all around the farm so you can see as many of the tulips as you can. There are also food trucks daily so you can grab a bite to eat. Click here to see the food truck schedule. Shop for souvenirs at the farm gift shop, go back in time in the tulip planting museum, and stop by the feeding zoo too.

On the weekends there is live music, you can take a horse and carriage ride through the tulips, grab sweets in the bakery barn, go on a pony ride, and shop at the farmers and makers market.

There are many new things at Holland Ridge Farms for 2024

Want to know what's NEW at Holland Ridge Farms for 2024?

*There are more ticket options and for the first time you can CHANGE YOUR TICKETS to another day and arrival time as long as it's not sold out. That's big!

*There's a new weekday flower promo...HALF PRICE flowers...only 50 cents a stem.

* You can now bring your own food and drinks (non-alcoholic) MONDAY -FRIDAY ONLY. There are also food trucks daily.

*A farmers and makers market every weekend.

*Live music from 11am - 3pm.

* A shuttle bus from the Hamilton Train Station on weekends.

Tickets are on sale now for Holland Ridge Farms U-Pick Tulips 2024

Tickets are on sale now. I wouldn't wait to by them, especially if you want to visit the farm on a weekend. They tend to sell out fast.

You can only buy tickets online. Tickets can't purchase them at the farm.

Click here for more information.

Holland Ridge Farms is located at 108 Rues Road, Cream Ridge, NJ

Have fun! You'll love it!

