Trenton-Morrisville Bridge Closed, Extreme Delays Reported on Route 1
Heads up if you're commuting on Route 1 through Bucks County this morning.
A serious accident on Route 1 Northbound is causing hefty delays, as of 9:15 am.
Route 1 North is closed between Route 13 and the Trenton Morrisville Bridge (that's if you're heading INTO New Jersey). Traffic is stopped back to Oxford Valley Road.
I-295 is your best alternate at this point. That is seeing increased volume, but you can get by through that area much quicker this morning.
Route 1 Southbound through the area is getting by, but we are seeing delays building around the Trenton-Morrisville Bridge into Pennsylvania.
