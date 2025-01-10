Quaker Bridge Mall has recently seen some big changes, with two stores closing their doors.

Torrid, a popular plus-size women’s clothing store, is no longer in business.

And, GameStop, a go-to place for video games, is no longer part of the mall's lineup.

Both stores were on the upper level of the mall.

While it’s always disappointing to see once-popular stores close, it’s not all bad news for the mall.

Over the past few years, Quaker Bridge Mall has made efforts to revitalize and bring shoppers back by adding some exciting new stores and restaurants.

One addition is Gregorys Coffee, a New York-based coffee shop, that’s quickly become a local favorite.

Whether you're craving a strong espresso, a smooth cappuccino, or a frothy latte, Gregory's has you covered.

It’s the perfect place to grab a pick-me-up while you shop.

Fans of Meatheadz Cheesesteaks in Lawrence we're excited when Meatheadz Xpress opened in the mall's upper level food court (near Old Navy) in 2024.

You can enjoy the best of the Meatheadz menu along with mall exclusive items.

If you haven't been, it's a must-try. It's the perfect break from shopping.

And don’t forget about Pepper Palace, a spicy paradise for hot sauce lovers, and BoxLunch.

Though online shopping has had a big impact on mall foot traffic over the past few years, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic, I still love the convenience of having a bunch of stores under one roof.

Plus, there’s something about the smell of Auntie Anne’s pretzels or a Cinnabon that pulls me right in.

Can you resist that delicious, heavenly scent? I sure can’t.

With new places to check out and the promise of more to come, Quaker Bridge Mall is still a great spot for shopping, dining, or walking around.

