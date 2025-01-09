We sure do find creative ways to fix things in a pinch. Whether at home or at the office, those of us living in New Jersey know when we want to get something fixed now, we mean now.

Now, of course, we also want it done right. But sometimes getting the job done right might not always mean getting it done quickly.

In those instances, we often have to get creative to come up with a solution that'll hold us over for a while until a permanent fix can be done. Will it be pretty? Not always.

I've found myself in this situation before with my kids. Long story short, a hole ended up in the wall of their bedroom because, well, they're kids and got a little too wild.

I wasn't able to fix the wall right away, but I also didn't want to keep staring at that hole. So my solution? Just put a picture over it until I could get the repair done.

It's not a groundbreaking solution for the moment, but a temporary solution nonetheless. And since it was at my own home, I wasn't too worried about a timetable.

A business, on the other hand, might not have the luxury of pushing it off. And that's especially true if it's something like their front door that's damaged. They have to stay open for business, after all.

Thinking / Wondering / Broken door & glass / Yes we're open Canva (Townsquare Illustration) loading...

This is why I thought this particular New Jersey business deserves kudos for its very clever - and very appropriate fix to an otherwise not-too-ideal situation.

It was during the holidays when I had to pay this particular store a visit. We needed a prescribed medication at home that all of our local drug stores were out of.

Fortunately, the CVS in Hamilton had what we needed. Being this particular store wasn't too far from the radio station, I decided I'd swing by on my ride home.

CVS in Hamilton TWP, NJ (Google Maps) CVS in Hamilton TWP, NJ (Google Maps) loading...

When I got there, I noticed something seemed odd about the entrance. When I got to the door, I thought it was one of the most clever fixes I'd ever seen.

This particular CVS had damage done to its front door. I don't remember if there was smashed glass or not, but I do recall seeing plywood where a door would be.

But it's what this location did that made me smile. Instead of just letting it be until it could be repaired, this store decided to turn that broken door into a festive gift. Check it out.

Broken door decorated like a gift / present Mike Brant TSM loading...

Isn't that clever? You could still see the damage to this unworkable door on the back side, but having the front side of the door gift-wrapped and smack center during the holidays was a very classy move.

I don't know who in New Jersey thought of this, but whoever it was deserves a post-holiday bonus. Well played!

