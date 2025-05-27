This one is truly a gut punch for many of us (including myself). I just learned that the pizza shop that I have some of the most fond memories of visiting as a kid has shut its doors.

This has left many to wonder if there were just renovations ongoing at the venue or if they were closing for good? So we had to dig into find out.

Pizza Hut on Route 37 Has Been a Toms River Staple

Before we get into what's going on right now at Pizza Hut, let's take a step back into time...

Pizza Hut (located on the Eastbound of Route 37 in Toms River) has been a staple of the community in Toms River for decades.

In fact, many of us probably remember it as the Bradlee's Parking lot.

Construction materials are set up inside the parking lot for the former Pizza Hut. Photo via Matt Ryan, Townsquare Media Construction materials are set up inside the parking lot for the former Pizza Hut. Photo via Matt Ryan, Townsquare Media loading...

I grew up in the area and it's the site of many family dinners. They've hosted events from Vest-a-Cop to school fundraisers and more.

In fact, it's where so many ocean county millennials learned how to read thanks to their iconic 'Book It' program, which got you a free pizza for reading books.

The restaurant has undergone changes in recent years, and it's lost a lot of its nostalgia (like those iconic red soda cups). But I suspect the smell of burned cheese has remained in those walls.

Did Pizza Hut in Toms River Close?

Many eagle-eyed locals have noticed that the restaurant appeared to be under construction in both the interior and exterior of the eatery.

Reports (like this one from our sister station 94.3 The Point) found dumpsters and construction materials in the parking lot:

Construction materials are scattered as work is ongoing at the former site of the Toms River Pizza Hut. Photo via Matt Ryan, Townsquare Media Construction materials are scattered as work is ongoing at the former site of the Toms River Pizza Hut. Photo via Matt Ryan, Townsquare Media loading...

There's been some hope, however, that the store was just undergoing a remodel. Well, I am sad to report...

The Pizza Hut Located on Route 37 in Toms River Has Closed

Townsquare Media's own Matt Ryan popped into the parking lot where he found this sign on the door:

The Pizza Hut on Route 37 East in Toms River has closed its doors (forever). Photo via Matt Ryan, Townsquare Media The Pizza Hut on Route 37 East in Toms River has closed its doors (forever). Photo via Matt Ryan, Townsquare Media loading...

The sign explains that Pizza Hut's last day in business was May 20, 2025. The restaurant was locally owned and operated.

It did, however, say that "we will soon be relocating," so that gave us some hope!

Out of curiosity, we reached out to Pizza Hut corporate to learn more about what that could mean, but we haven't heard back just yet.

Pizza Hut Remains in Toms River... Sort Of

In the meantime, pizza lovers are encouraged to check out the nearby location in the Silverton section of Toms River (1882 Hooper Avenue).

But I gotta tell you -- the "new" Pizza Hut locations have lost a lot of their charm as they don't have the tables to sit down and eat.

Pizza Hut in Louisiana Getty Images for Pizza Hut loading...

In fact, most "modern" Pizza Hut stores now are just simply mean for take out and delivery.

It's the end of an era, Toms River!