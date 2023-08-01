Looking for the perfect spot to grab a bite today? Yelp has officially helped narrow down the absolute best cafe in Mercer County, New Jersey and there really is something for everyone at this restaurant!

The top-rated cafe in Mercer County, New Jersey is called Crave Nature’s Eatery. It’s a little cafe located in Lawrence Township, New Jersey and they have options for just about anyone!

You can make a delicious meal full of the freshest ingredients from vegan to gluten-free. I think the fact that even if you have dietary restrictions or if you follow a certain diet, you have plenty of options at this restaurant.

You can create your own salads and bowls, try out their wraps or paninis, grab a smoothie or a juice, plus you can even stop for a morning breakfast bowl and a coffee.

Crave has amazing options that will make you feel full and satisfied, while also eating clean which is sometimes hard to do! Locals have rated this restaurant as #1 on Yelp, giving it 4.7 out of 5 stars .

There are so many comments not only about the amazing quality of the food but about the friendly staff as well.

I’ve actually been to this restaurant a ton of times and would give it 10 stars if I could! The second best-rated cafe in Mercer County according to Yelp was Cafe Seventy Two in Ewing with 4.3 stars followed by Black Pearl Coffee in Plainsboro!

Crave Nature’s Eatery is located at 1891 Brunswick Ave, Lawrence Township, NJ. Find them online at their website, here!

