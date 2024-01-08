This is the BEST BBQ Joint in New Jersey, According to Yelp

You in the mood for BQ?

Few things can beat chowing down on some smoky ribs, bbq chicken, grilled steak, burnt ends, brisket sandwiches, and course all the fixins and sides!

Barbecue. Barbecue table spread. Beef brisket, chicken, pork ribs, beef ribs, Mac n cheese, cornbread, Brussels sprouts, coleslaw & beer. Classic traditional Texas meats & side dishes. Getty Images loading...

There are tons of spots to get bangin' barbecue in New Jersey, but where might we think is the BEST spot?

Yelp took a jab at narrowing it down in their list of the Best BBQ Restaurant in Every State.

Here's how Yelp broke down the numbers:

"Yelp identified businesses in the restaurant category with a large concentration of reviews mentioning "barbecue," then ranked those spots using a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning those keywords."

Henri's Hotts Barbeque - Hammonton NJ

Henri's Hotts Barbeque, located at 1003 Black Horse Pike in Hammonton was the highest-rated, most well-reviewed barbecue spot by Yelp users in 2023. They've also been featured on SJ Magazine, taking the crown for "Most Mind-Blowing Brisket!"

They're a low-key, homestyle cooking spot where you can get a taste of tender, meaty smokiness any time of the year. Their menu features pulled pork, smoked chicken, jerk chicken, beef brisket, meatloaf, St. Louis style rib platters and more!

You can also grab a burger, or one of their many different sides, like collard greens, garlic mashed potatoes, corn pudding, string beans, baked beans, mac and cheese and more!

You will be SO full by the end of your meal. This brisket cheesesteak looks insane.

What do you think? Have you ever tried Henri's before? Give us your verdict. You can also tell us where else you love to get your barbecue fixin's in New Jersey!

