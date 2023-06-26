Oh, you're going to love this news. The Container Store is opening its very first Mercer County location.

I saw the Coming Soon sign while I was driving on Route 1 North, infront of the Square at West Windsor shopping center, where Lowes, Trader Joes and a new Starbucks are.

This is a big deal. The Container Store has a huge following. Every single time someone posts on social media about what store they'd like to see come to our area, it's always The Container Store.

You know how much kids love candy stores...well, that's the way some adults love The Container Store.

If you're not familiar, The Container Store is your answer to your storage problems.

I love the store's motto, "Turn your spaces into your favorite places." They have storage solutions for your kitchen, bathroom, closet, garage, office, home office, laundry room, dorm room and more. If you need something organized, this is the place to go.

You can shop in store or they'll send a design expert to your home for free or you can schedule a virtual consultation.

They have racks, drawers, carts, boxes, bins, cubes, cubbies, hangars, cabinet organizers, drawer organizers and so much more. It's the kind of place where you don't know you need all this stuff until you see it.

You'll be inspired to organize your spaces. You've probably said you were going to a million times, right? Now you can, in style.

No word on an opening date, but, as soon as I find out, I'll let you know.

As of right now the closest locations are on Route 38 in Cherry Hill and Chimney Rock Road in Bound Brook.

