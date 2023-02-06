A popular South Jersey delicatessen is on the move, according to The Patch.

The Borscht Belt, well known as an authentic New York style Jewish deli, will be moving from Stockton, NJ to Newtown, PA soon.

The move to was supposed to happen last summer, but the owners, Mike Dalewitz and celebrity Chef Nick Liberato, say they've hit a bunch of red tape over the past few months.

The new location will be in the Village at Newtown South, where the Newtown Farmers Market is.

Liberato is anxious to settle in to the new location because he's a Newtown resident.

The post reads, "Big news. The Borscht Belt Delicatessen is on the move from Stockton, NJ to Newtown, PA and we couldn't be more excited! Our deli has been a huge success and we're thrilled to bring our delicious food and warm atmosphere to our new home."

Wow, look at this. My mouth is watering. Check out the menu here.

The post continued, "To celebrate our success and to show our gratitude for our beloved community in Stockton, we're hosting a month of festivities starting this weekend. Join us for specials, giveaways, entertainment, comedy, 20% off merchandise, tastings of new menu items, weekly discounts and more. Don't miss your chance to say goodbye to Stockton and hello to Newtown with us. See you soon."

Did you catch that I referred to co-owner Nick Liberato as a celebrity chef? He is. He's been on Bravo's Top Chef Masters and Bar Rescue on Paramount. He's also a personal chef to the stars and an executive producer and co-creator of Netflix's "Restaurant on the Edge."

I can't wait to visit the new Newtown location.

For more on this great deli and it's big move, click here.

