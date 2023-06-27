Terhune Orchards’ Blueberry Bash Kicks Off This July

If you've never been to Terhune Orchards in Princeton, New Jersey, you're missing out on a wholesome experience.

Terhune is a local orchard located right on the border of Princeton and Lawrenceville and always has a ton of seasonal events going on like wine tastings, pumpkin picking in the fall, and of course, their Blueberry Bash in the summertime.

Terhune Orchards announced that their annual Blueberry Bash will take place on July 8th and July 9th for 2023, and I'm already getting excited for all of the blueberry goodies I'm sure they'll have.

Terhune's is home to a 2-acre Pick Your Own blueberry patch that you'll be able to walk around and pick all the blueberries your heart desires. They're perfectly in season right now, and there's also nothing better than some fresh produce in the summer from Jersey!

Their website's events page also says that there will be live country music on both days of the festival, which is free with admission. This is the perfect summer event for kids, parents, and adults to check out within the next few weeks.

There's also going to be a Blueberry Bash Buffet that will be full of handmade, blueberry treats. You'll be able to try out some of Terhune's famous pies, muffins, and other blueberry-inspired treats like blueberry ice cream which will be available at the Barn Door Cafe.

Terhune Orchards' Blueberry Bash is happening on July 8th and 9th this year from 10 am to 5 pm and will be 2 full days stacked of blueberries and fun. Check out all of the details on their website, here.

