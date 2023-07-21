I'm sure you've heard about the importance of stretching before you exercise, playing any kind of sport, or physical activity, right? I have to admit, I'm not always the best at it and I end up paying for it with pulled muscles. Ugh. You too?

Lucky for all of us StretchLab Princeton is coming soon to MarketFair Mall on Route 1, near AMC Theatres.

It's like a gym, but it's main goal is proper stretching. I love this concept. Not only is stretching good for your physical health, it's good for your mental health too. We all could use a good stretching session to clear our minds.

StretchLab is for people of all ages and fitness levels. You'll work with trained Flexologists to achieve better stretches than you could do on your own.

According to StretchLab, just a few of the benefits of proper stretching are stress relief, getting a better night's sleep, improving your range of motion, being more flexible, preventing injury while doing physical activity, staying in shape.

You'll get personalized attention. At StretchLab, the Flexologist will introduce you to one-on-one stretching. This is great for those of us (like me) who really don't know how to properly stretch.

StretchLab Princeton is offering a free 15 minute stretch to see what they're all about. They're confident you're going to love it. If you join you can take advantage of "Founding Member" pricing...there's a lifetime discounted membership.

There's no word yet on a grand opening date. As soon as I find out, I'll let you know.

MarketFair Mall is on Route 1 South in West Windsor, home of Seasons 52, TGI Friday's, Tommy's Tavern, Barnes & Noble, Pottery Barn, and more.