Drake, Bebe Rexha, Billy Porter & More Are Just Some of Philly’s Incredible Spring 2023 Concerts

Philadelphia's concert calendar for spring 2023 keeps getting better and better.

A ton of stars are coming to Philly for incredible concerts, and we. cannot. wait.

In recent weeks we've learned about even more concerts to look forward to this spring. We've outlined just a few of those concerts here like Bebe Rexha, Drake, 21 Savage, FLO, and more.

But keep scrolling for a COMPLETE list of all of the concerts coming to Philly this spring:

One of the biggest recording artists of our generation, Drake, will be joined by 21 Savage when he comes to Philly this year. The "It's All a Blur" hits the Wells Fargo Center Philly on July 31. This will likely sell out quickly. So if you wanna go, set a reminder in your phone.

Tickets go on sale Friday (March 17) at 1 pm at WellsFargoCenterPhilly.com.

We also just learned that Bebe Rexha is coming to Philly. Hot off the success of the song, "I'm Good," Bebe brings the "Best F'n Night of My Life Tour" to The Fillmore Philadelphia on Tuesday, June 20. Click here for more info.

Oh my god! Plus, the British Girl Group FLO is hitting the TLA (Theatre of the Living Arts). These girls are superstars in the making. IF you don't believe us, check out their breakthrough single, "Cardboard Box." Tickets and info can be found here.

Rebecca Black is making her concert debut in Philadelphia on... a Friday! Her album, 'Let Her Burn' by the way, is really good. She's not just the "Friday" girl anymore. This show, which is at The Foundry, is almost completely sold out already on LiveNation.com.

And, later this spring, Broadway legend Billy Porter hits The Met Philly for The Black Mona Lisa Tour" Volume 1. The Tony-award-winning singer who originated the role of Lola on Broadway with 'Kinky Boots.'

And we already were looking forward to performances from Lewis Capaldi (April 4 at The Met Philly), Taylor Swift (May 12, May 13 and May 14 at Lincoln Financial Field), Ed Sheeran (June 3 at Lincoln Financial Field).

Scroll down for a COMPLETE list: