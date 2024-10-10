Every year, as summer winds down, you start to see those Spirit Halloween stores popping up in abandoned stores like Toys R Us or Bed Bath & Beyond.

As I was driving home from Ocean City, NJ this year after a great vacation, I saw the Spirit Halloween headquarters in Egg Harbor Township. It's huge.

These stores arrive just in time to help you get ready for Halloween, which seems to arrive faster and faster each year after Labor Day.

Once Halloween hits, they disappear as quickly as they came.

But this year, the popular season retail store is testing out a brand-new twist.

Certain Spirit Halloween locations will transform into Spirit Christmas stores after Spooky Szn ends.

These holiday-themed shops will offer everything you need for my favorite holiday.

You'll find things like inflatable yard decorations, holiday apparel, stocking stuffers, and more.

You'll also be able to take pictures with Santa and write a letter to him too.

There will be a life-sized gingerbread village too. How cool is that?

Right now, these Spirit Christmas stores are only available in ten locations in the North East.

But, you know how this goes, if the idea is successful, Spirit could expand these holiday stores to more areas in the coming years.

According to the company, "Spirit Christmas is a new concept, and we're hopeful it will resonate with our customers. Our goal is to create a festive retail experience that captures the spirit of the season, much like we do for Halloween."

We're lucky to be getting several Spirit Christmas stores near us.

