My skin starts to crawl every single time I even think about snakes.

I'm not one of those girly girls who freaks out whenever I see a bug, I'm really not, but snakes is where I draw the line. I'm not a fan at all.

Being a Jersey Girl my entire life, I was not happy to read that there are many snakes that also call the Garden State their home.

It took some friends calling me naïve when I told them I didn't think there were any poisonous snakes in New Jersey for me to look it up online.

Oh geez. I was shocked at all the different kinds of snakes that are in New Jersey.

I knew there were garter snakes. I'd see them slithering around as I grew up in my hometown of Cranbury...a small, farm town in Middlesex County, NJ, but I really didn't think there were venomous snakes (rattlesnakes and more) in the state. Boy, was I wrong.

Get our free mobile app

A-Z Animals put together a list of the most snake-infested rivers in New Jersey. Again, this shouldn't have surprised me, but it did.

The article also reminded me that snakes aren't all bad. They help control our rodent population among other things.

Ok, here are the 5 most snake-infested rivers in New Jersey:

Delaware River

Google Google loading...

The Delaware River is massive, spanning 4 states: New Jersey, Pennsylvania, New York, and Delaware. Because of its size, it's one of the rivers in the state with the most snakes.

Hudson River

Google Google loading...

I know, you think of that as a New York river, right? Me too. But, it runs along the New Jersey border. It's filled with snakes but, most are harmless to us because it's used for a lot of water activities like boating, etc. But, there are some venomous ones in there too, so beware.

Passaic River

Google Google loading...

This river is in North Jersey. It's not as big as the others and has mostly harmless snakes, but I still wouldn't be jumping in.

Raritan River

Google Google loading...

The Raritan River is the biggest lake that is exclusively in New Jersey. The northern water snake is mostly found in this river. Thank God it's harmless.

Mullica River

Google Google loading...

The Mullica River is a smaller river in New Jersey that goes into the Atlantic Ocean. It flows through a part of the Pine Barrens. I always figured there were snakes in those thick, wooded areas (along with the Jersey Devil). There are about 20 different types on snakes in the Pinelands. Yikes.

Make sure to keep this list in mind when you're around any of these rivers. You never know what could be lurking.

2024 Calendar of Full Moons, Supermoons, and Eclipses Over New Jersey Astronomy.com has laid out a schedule of all the full moons, Supermoons, and lunar eclipses to look for over New Jersey in 2024. Here's what to look for and when. Gallery Credit: Heather DeLuca