Ugh. I hate hearing this.

Two skimming devices found at Bucks County Wawa

Bucks County authorities say two skimming devices have been found and removed from a Wawa store, according to The Patch.

Canva Canva loading...

The skimming devices, which leave your banking information vulnerable, were on two PNC Bank ATMs.

The first one was found and taken out on May 5, the second on May 11.

READ MORE: New Hope, PA Wawa Closed Temporarily; Here's Why

The affected Wawa is on Bethlehem Pike

The Wawa that had the two hacked ATMs is located at 3520 Bethlehem Pike in Souderton.

Anyone that used the ATM between May 1 and 11 are at risk

Hilltown Township Police are letting the public know that if you used the PNC Bank ATMs anytime between May 1 and May 11, you should check your bank accounts and report any suspicious activity to your bank and the police.

Canva Canva loading...

If you've ever had your debit card or bank account hacked, you know what a hassle it is. I have. It's a total pain in the neck.

Get our free mobile app

Your card will be deactivated immediately and you may have to put in a claim to receive a refund for any money taken out of your account fraudulently.

Canva Canva loading...

It can take a while to clear up and receive a replacement card, so be prepared to be without a debit card for a few days.

READ MORE: This state has more Wawa stores than Pennsylvania

Police want to examine security camera video

Hilltown Township Police are working with the Wawa to get the store's security footage.

Google Google loading...

They will examine the security video to see if they can identify who put the skimming devices on the two ATMs.

For more information, click here.

Wawa Workers Share Customer Habits That Drive Them Nuts Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman