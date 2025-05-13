WARNING: Two Skimming Devices Found At This Pennsylvania Wawa
Two skimming devices found at Bucks County Wawa
Bucks County authorities say two skimming devices have been found and removed from a Wawa store, according to The Patch.
The skimming devices, which leave your banking information vulnerable, were on two PNC Bank ATMs.
The first one was found and taken out on May 5, the second on May 11.
The affected Wawa is on Bethlehem Pike
The Wawa that had the two hacked ATMs is located at 3520 Bethlehem Pike in Souderton.
Anyone that used the ATM between May 1 and 11 are at risk
Hilltown Township Police are letting the public know that if you used the PNC Bank ATMs anytime between May 1 and May 11, you should check your bank accounts and report any suspicious activity to your bank and the police.
If you've ever had your debit card or bank account hacked, you know what a hassle it is. I have. It's a total pain in the neck.
Your card will be deactivated immediately and you may have to put in a claim to receive a refund for any money taken out of your account fraudulently.
It can take a while to clear up and receive a replacement card, so be prepared to be without a debit card for a few days.
Police want to examine security camera video
Hilltown Township Police are working with the Wawa to get the store's security footage.
They will examine the security video to see if they can identify who put the skimming devices on the two ATMs.
