Route 1 in Lawrence Township, NJ Closed For Serious Motor Vehicle Accident

Heads up one of the busiest roadways in the area is currently closed following a very serious motor vehicle accident.

94.5 PST's traffic reporting partners at Total Traffic are telling us that Route 1 remains closed in the southbound direction of Lawrence Township (between Quakerbridge Road and I-295). Traffic is stopped back to Meadow Road.

Police are investigating an earlier serious accident.

This information is current as of 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday evening (February 14).

The northbound side of Route 1 is open at this time, but we are seeing hefty delays in the area.

The accident was first reported just after 7:00 p.m. so it appears to have occured as the busy evening rush hour was concluding.

We have not been able to confirm any more details about the nature of the crash at this time.

This is a developing story. We'll update this report as more information is available.