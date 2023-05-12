Like camping? Registration is now open for the coolest upcoming camping event in Mercer County.

The Mercer County Park Commission has announced it's annual Community Campout. You, your family and friends are invited.

It's Saturday, May 20th - May 21st at one Mercer County's awesome parks, Rosedale Park.

There will be activities for all ages, so grab your tent and camping gear and get ready for a weekend packed with exploring and fun.

Once the sun goes down the fun begins with camp fires. I know what you're thinking...yes, there will be s'mores! Hot dogs too. There's nothing like a hot dog roasted over a camp fire or some gooey s'mores. Yumm.

There will be organized games and a nature craft for the kids. Mercer County Naturalists will lead night hikes and hopefully there are clear skies so you can do a little star gazing before going to sleep.

Doesn't this sound like a lot of fun? If you're the outdoorsy type, this is for you.

When you wake up the next morning, there will be a complimentary breakfast for you before packing up and heading home.

If you'd like to go, sign up now. Space is limited. There is room for 20 tent sites, which is about 80 people.

For more information and to register, click here. you'll register through Community Pass. It's only $15 per person if you live in Mercer County and $25 per person if you live out of county.

Go on out and play. Have fun.

