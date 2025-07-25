Rollito’s Ice Cream Rolls Now Open in Hamilton Towship, NJ
As temperatures soar into the 90s this afternoon with the heat index feeling like over 100 degreed in Mercer County, NJ, it's the perfect time to go grab a cool treat from the newest ice cream shop in Hamilton (Mercer County).
This isn't just any ice cream shop, this one has a cool concept...handmade rolled ice cream. Interesting.
Rollito's Ice Cream Rolls now open in Hamilton Township, NJ
Rollito's Ice Cream Rolls just celebrated its grand opening 876 Whitehorse Mercerville Road. Hamilton Councilman, Anthony Carabelli, was there for the ribbon-cutting ceremony alongside the owners of the shop, Ginger and Eduardo Salazar.
This is its first brick and mortar location
Have you heard of Rollito's before? It's a popular mobile ice cream cart, available to book for private parties and events, and now it's got its first permanent home (the cart is still available to book).
You get your choice of flavors and it's made fresh in front of you. The ice cream is laid out and stretched on a cold surface until it's paper thin. Then, it's carefully rolled. I don't know how the rolls don't break. The process is fascinating.
Each customer gets several rolls in a cup.
You can add toppings to your ice cream rolls too.
Bring your family and friends. You're in for a real treat.
Rollito's Ice Cream is open everyday from 2pm - 10pm. It's located at 876 Whitehorse Mercerville Road in Hamilton Township, NJ.
Check out the new shop on Facebook and Instagram and TikTok.
Welcome to the community.
