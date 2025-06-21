In a warm and fuzzy act of kindness, Jules and Terry Baron of Little Silver, New Jersey, made a huge donation to the Gibbstown Volunteer Fire Co.

Gibbstown is located just off Exit 2 of the New Jersey Turnpike, and it was also the home of business giant DuPont. In 1918, DuPont purchased the first motorized fire truck for the Gibbstown Fire Co. That first fire truck was sold in 1955. It traveled between owners, and it was in bad shape, but was purchased by Jules Baron in 1986 for a mere $2,000.

Jules, an antique vehicle collector, put many hours of reconditioning and bringing the 1918 Gibbstown fire truck back to life. He personally did the engine and body work on the old truck.

Old Fire Truck, Before 1918 American LaFrance Fire Truck (Courtesy of Theresa Baron)

Jules, wanting to know the history of the truck, called the Gibbstown Fire Co. and received information on the history of the fire truck.

In 2000, Gibbstown called Jules and his wife, Terry, and asked if they would attend the 100th anniversary of their fire company and bring the truck. Having the truck at the celebration was a huge hit.

After attending that celebration in 2000, it was evident to Jules and Terry that the original Gibbstown fire truck belonged back in Gibbstown.

Jules and Terry were contacted once again recently by officials from the Gibbstown Fire Co., who made the trip to Jules and Terry’s house in Little Silver. The Gibbstown fire officials were there to ask the Barons if they would consider bringing the truck down for the 125th anniversary of the fire company in October.

New Firetruck, After 1918 American LaFrance Fire Truck (Courtesy of Theresa Baron)

The estimated value of the truck is now well over $25,000.

Jules and Terry had a surprise for the visiting Gibbstown fire officials. They signed the title of the 1918 American LaFrance Gibbstown truck No. 1 to the fire company at no cost. The Barons wanted that truck to be back where it belonged. Their officials were deeply grateful and humbled by such a wonderful gift of kindness.

The fire truck will be delivered to the Gibbstown Fire Co. on Saturday, June 28, in time for the October celebration.

Thank you, Jules and Terry Baron; you are incredibly special people. Congratulations to the Gibbstown Volunteer Fire Co. — your truck is back where it belongs. I’m proud to be New Jersey.