You've heard "Paved paradise put up a parking lot." In Toms River, "paradise" would be Christ Episcopal Church to its parishioners, and the "parking lot" would actually be the park that Toms River officials want to put in its place, complete with a pickleball court using eminent domain.

Mother Lisa Hoffman sent me a list of all that the Christ Church does for the community, and "we also have food and clothing distributions weekly. We have worked with Interfaith Hospitality Network, Interfaith Family Services and now Family Promise to provide temporary overnight shelter to homeless families in rotation with other faith communities for the past 25 years. Numerous fellowship and community programs have access to our parish hall for events at low or no cost."

Christ Church Toms River Lawn signs outside Christ Church in Toms River. (Submitted photo)

Township bristles at church working with the homeless

The church had recently proposed a homeless shelter on the property, but instead, the township wants to seize it and build its park and pickleball courts.

So what would happen if the church were to go away?

"If Christ Church were to go away, 176 people would need to find a new church home. Between 20 and 30 families each week would lose access to food and clothing; 2,400 meeting support group attendees would need to find alternate recovery groups. Family Promise would lose a site that houses homeless families every six weeks. Over 300 people's cremains would need to be exhumed and moved to a new site."

Mother Hoffman says they intend to fight.

"With the assistance and of the diocese and the Episcopal Church, we are prepared to do whatever it takes to keep the church property."

What can you do to help?

"If people want to help, they can spread the word. Attend the council meetings and speak out against this ordinance. Write to local officials to speak out against the ordinance. Sign our change.org petition. Donate to the church's legal fund via our GoFundMe page. Any monies left over after the issue has been resolved will go directly to support Christ Church's Outreach Ministries to the homeless and others in need. Follow us on Facebook and share news articles and speak out against this ordinance."

A second reading and final vote on the ordinance takes place in July.