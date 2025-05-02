A new, fabulous restaurant is coming soon to Ewing, and it's not where you'd expect it to be.

Rocco's Italian Sausages & Cheese Steaks coming soon to Ewing Home Depot

Rocco's Italian Sausages & Cheese Steaks will be located at....Home Depot in Ewing.

Yes, you heard me correctly. It's at the Home Depot on North Olden Avenue.

Google Google loading...

Have you heard of Rocco's at Home Depot before?

I admit, I hadn't heard of it until recently, and I'm so happy it's finally expanding to Mercer County, closer to where I live, so I can visit more frequently.

READ MORE: A TikTok famous cat lives at a NJ Home Depot

Rocco's just popped up at Bucks County, PA Home Depots two years ago.

Chris Rollins Chris Rollins loading...

Rocco's is only 400 square feet

The tiny restaurant (it's only 400 square feet) originated back in 2000 in Queens, New York, expanded to Philadelphia in 2006, became insanely popular, and is now hitting the suburbs.

The restaurants are only at Home Depot stores

Here's the thing, Rocco's restaurants are only found at Home Depot stores, and from what I've heard, they have the best sandwiches around.

You can grab hot coffee, breakfast sandwiches, Italian sausage sandwiches, cheesesteaks, grilled chicken sandwiches, Portabella sandwiches, and more.

Rocco's is well known in the contractor community, since contractors find themselves at Home Depot so often.

My contractor friends tell me the smell of the sandwiches is heavenly, which attracts other Home Depot customers as well.

Get our free mobile app

I can only imagine it smells just as good as the sausage sandwiches on the Jersey Shore boardwalks. Yum.

Look at all this. I don't know about you, but my mouth is watering.

Rocco's in Ewing is hiring

There's a sign on the front window that says they're hiring, so I'm hoping it will open soon.

Whenever my husband says he's going to Home Depot in Ewing now, I'll jump in the car so I can check if its open yet. I'm sure he'll be thrilled. Ha ha.

Chris Rollins Chris Rollins loading...

READ MORE: Rocco's Italian Sausages & Cheese Steaks expands to Bucks Co.

Going to Home Depot for my husband is like a child going to a toy store. It's his man time, you know, like my girl time is going to HomeGoods.

Make sure to give Rocco's a try when it opens. I've heard you'll love it.