If you know, you know. Rocco's Italian Sausage & Cheesesteaks is coming to Bucks County Home Depots. I can hear the cheers now. One is already open with more on the way.

I must admit, I didn't know this was a thing until reading about the phenomenon on phillyburbs.com. They need to expand to New Jersey so I can give it a try. My husband goes to Home Depot a lot for home projects.

Have you heard of Rocco's? It began in Queens, New York back in 2000. It's tiny restaurant that's in front of a Home Depot in Long Island City (400 square feet). Soon after, another location opened in College Point.

In 2006, two more locations opened in Philadelphia. One is on Columbus Boulevard and the other on Castor Avenue, again outside of Home Depots. After becoming popular fast, now all five Philadelphia Home Depots have a Rocco's out front.

Rocco's is moving into Bucks County as well. One just opened last week at the Hilltown Home Depot and construction is going to start soon on a new Rocco's location at the Oxford Valley Home Depot in Fairless Hills. That one should be opening in May. That's pretty close to Mercer County, if anyone in Jersey wants to get the goods.

Apparently, the smell is unmistakable. The minute you get out of your car at Home Depot, you'll know if there's a Rocco's Italian Sausage there. The aroma of perfectly grilled sausage, peppers and onions will draw you right to it.

Rocco's also serves cheesesteaks, chicken sandwiches and portabella mushroom sandwiches. Oh, and you can get a breakfast sandwich until 10:30am each morning.

Rocco's is open 7 days a week. Go check it out. I'm going to.

