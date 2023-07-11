A Mercer County resident is a big winner! An NJ ottery ticket was sold in Robbinsville Township the other day for a big prize.

A lucky winner who purchased a $2 Jersey Jackpot ticket ended up winning $66,699 which is 20% of the progressive jackpot on Monday, July 10th. Of course, amazing things like this happen in our area, they just never happen to me.

Although I’ll admit to being a little jealous, this is so great for someone right in our area! The winning ticket that made this Mercer County resident $66,699 richer was sold at the Wawa in Robbinsville which is located at 1220 US Highway 130. The estimated jackpot currently for Jersey Jackpot is currently at $276,160, so buy your tickets soon because someone wins!

It's the perfect time to go out and grab yourself some lottery tickets. Mercer County has been lucky, so maybe the next Powerball or Mega Millions winner will be from close by!

Mega Millions and Powerball Jackpots Equal Combined $1.2 Billion

If you want to test your chances of becoming a millionaire, now is the time to go out to your favorite convenience store and grab a Mega Millions or a Powerball ticket. Both jackpots have been growing significantly after there no winners from the last few drawings.

The Mega Millions jackpot is currently sitting at $500 Million and the Powerball jackpot is sitting pretty at $725 Million! Buy your tickets as soon as possible because the next Mega Millions drawing is tonight, followed by the Powerball drawing tomorrow night. You could be a big winner like this winner from Robbinsville!

