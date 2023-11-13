How to make homemade cheesy pasta sauce with leftovers

You won't be able to order it anywhere and what I had last night will never be reproduced exactly. That said, wow was it good.

You may remember Eric Scott and I talking about famed French Chef Jacque Pepin and his "Fromage Forte" a few months ago.

It was time for another fridge cleanout.

I filled a bowl with the various cheeses left over from the past month into the food processor with white wine and crushed garlic.

The smooth and cheesy concoction was delicious. We had some bread left over from our visit to Brick Farm Market in Hopewell, our new go-to after 8 a.m. Mass at St. Alphonsus.

I cooked the penne pasta al dente and added butter, olive oil, salt, black and red pepper to the bottom of the pasta bowl. In went the cheese mixture and the drained pasta.

Mixed it up, added fresh scallions to the top, and a little more red pepper flakes. Perfect.

Since the cheese leftovers change, I don't think I'll be able to recreate the taste so I'm gonna separate the leftover mixture and freeze it for the holidays!

If you enjoy my recipes, check this one out:

