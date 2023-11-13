NJ employer to lay off 300 workers

Just in time for the holidays, a couple of New Jersey employers have announced layoffs, although in one case it seems like a facility closing will result in mass transfers as opposed to mass layoffs.

First is LabCorp, who announced 78 employees at Somerset's LabCorp Early Development Laboratories Inc. will be let go between Nov. 17 and Dec. 23.

The Daily Voice reports that another 239 employees will be let go by April 2025.

Pfizer announced that it will be closing its Peapack-Gladstone facility, which will affect 800 employees. A Pfizer spokesman told the Courier News that the vast majority of them will be transferred, not let go.

The notice for these changes was announced by Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) notices filed with the State Department of Labor and Workforce Development. The Pfizer employees will be transferred by Feb. 12, 2024.

WARN notices are required by federal law for most businesses with 100 or more employees to provide notification 60 days in advance of planned facility closings or mass layoffs.

According to the Courier News, the following companies also filed WARN notices:

⚫ Qualcomm, in Bridgewater, 91 employees effective Jan. 11, 2024.

⚫ PTC Therapeutics, in South Plainfield, 308 employees effective. Dec. 27.

⚫ PVH Corp., in Bridgewater, 56 employees effective April 1, 2024.

⚫ AT&T, in Bedminster, 29 employees effective Nov. 23.

LabCorp Early Development Laboratories (LEDL) is a division of LabCorp that provides non-clinical research services to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies.

