Here are the best go-to restaurants in NJ for the holidays
There are a few places that you need to go to when everyone is home for the holidays.
Our list has grown to the point that we won't be able to hit everyone over Thanksgiving and Christmas, it's just not enough time.
From The Butcher Block in Long Branch Monmouth County to the Belmont Tavern in Belleville Essex County, Jersey has a variety of great places for food, service, and atmosphere.
From the quiet steakhouse to the raucous Italian joint, There's nothing like the Jersey restaurant scene.
Belmont Tavern
Belleville, Essex County
Buona Sera
Red Bank, Monmouth County
Sammy's Ye Old Cider Mill
Chester, Morris County
Dina's Bistro
Toms River, Ocean County
Chef Mike's ABG
Seaside Park, Ocean County
