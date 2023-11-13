Here are the best go-to restaurants in NJ for the holidays

There are a few places that you need to go to when everyone is home for the holidays.

Our list has grown to the point that we won't be able to hit everyone over Thanksgiving and Christmas, it's just not enough time.

From The Butcher Block in Long Branch Monmouth County to the Belmont Tavern in Belleville Essex County, Jersey has a variety of great places for food, service, and atmosphere.

From the quiet steakhouse to the raucous Italian joint, There's nothing like the Jersey restaurant scene.

Belmont Tavern

Belleville, Essex County

Red Bank, Monmouth County

Chester, Morris County

Toms River, Ocean County

Seaside Park, Ocean County

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

