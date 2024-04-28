Think New Jersey Drivers Are Hot-Headed? Compared to This State, They’re Not That Bad

What sort of behavior p****es you off the most on the New Jersey roads?

How about that pickup truck that tailgates you even when you're already going 80 mph? Or what about the dented up beater car that dangerously bobs and weaves through traffic at NASCAR speeds, nearly swiping your car in the process? Could be the car that insists on going 50 mph in the left lane during the morning rush. Or the guy that stole the parking spot you were waiting on first.

All of these things can be quick to make your blood boil, especially if you're on a tight schedule and you've already had a rough day. I can't tell you the amount of times I've wanted to hurl a soda cup at another car while cursing them out with a colorful collection of four-letter words.

But have you ever caught a case of road rage so bad, that you actually exited your vehicle to confront another driver? Here's where things can get dangerous - even deadly.

There's no telling what someone might be inclined to do when they're overcome with a bad case of road rage. Any amount of things can lead to physical altercations, which can in turn potentially endanger other drivers.

Which state would you guess has the most confrontational drivers? Surprisingly, if you guessed New Jersey, you'd be wrong. And nope, it's not New York either.

Forbes.com recently conducted a study of States with the Most Confrontational Drivers, collecting data from 10,000 licensed drivers in all 50 states, comparing them across 9 key metrics. New Jersey didn't even break the top 10!

Here are the Top 10 states with most confrontational drivers:

Arizona Rhode Island West Virginia Virginia Oklahoma Alabama Connecticut Illinois Texas Ohio

Where did New Jersey rank? #27! Kind of surprising, right?

In Arizona, 31.5% of drivers say that another driver has exited their vehicle to yell at or fight them, compared to just 12.5% in New Jersey.

Things that affect road rage the most? Heavy traffic, already feeling stressed, running late, already feeling angry, and feeling tired.

Of course, it road altercations are still a problem everywhere, even if it happens more often in other states. When's the last time you experienced or saw a bad case of road rage in New Jersey?

