The news is getting worse for Red Lobster fans. I guess we should have expected this.

More local Red Lobster restaurants may be closed, amid the company's bankruptcy filing, according to 6ABC Philadelphia. Keep reading to see if your favorite location is one of the locations on the chopping block.

Right before the bankruptcy announcement, the chain abruptly closed about 50 locations across the country, including the seemingly popular Lawrenceville location, shocking many customers.

It's so sad to see what was once the largest seafood restaurant chain in the world now struggling to stay afloat.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, which began back in 2020, many restaurants that were very successful and seemed invincible, have failed.

Red Lobster says it is more than $1 billion dollars in debt. The reasons given for the debt are competition, bad marketing decisions (the Endless Shrimp promotion lost the company about $11 million), higher food prices because of inflation, and mismanagement.

New court filings last week revealed more locations are "in danger of closing," if they fail to renegotiate their leases, according to the article.

These locations in New Jersey are:

- 3003 Route 130 South in Delran

- 4411 Black Horse Pike in Mays Landing

- 211 Route 17 South in Paramus

In Pennsylvania:

- 425 West DeKalb Pike in King of Prussia

- 935 Wayne Avenue in Chambersburg

- 4766 McKnight Road in Pittsburgh

As part of the bankruptcy restructuring plan, Red Lobster would be sold to lenders, then would get financing to survive.

There were close to 600 Red Lobsters across America, but now that number will be considerably lower.

