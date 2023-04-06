It&#8217;s Back! Princeton PorchFest 2023 is April 29th

It’s Back! Princeton PorchFest 2023 is April 29th

Sameer A. Khan

My friends at the Arts Council of Princeton are once again hosting Princeton PorchFest and you're invited, everyone's invited. It's such a great day, you won't want to miss it.

Save the date. Princeton PorchFest 2023 is happening on Saturday, April 29th from 12pm - 6pm.

Sameer A. Khan
loading...

Never heard of Princeton PorchFest? The Arts Council of Princeton describes it as a "walkable music festival where neighbors offer up their front porches as DIY concert venues. Talented local performers play rotating sets throughout the neighborhood during this day-long celebration of music, art and our wonderful community. Stroll from porch to porch to enjoy live, local talent."

Check out the new logo for 2023 below. I love it.

I absolutely love the PorchFest vibe and you will too. Gather all of your friends and go. You can walk. You can bike. Your kids can scooter. You can bring chairs or blankets to sit and enjoy the music at each house. You can dance. Oh, you'll want to dance. It's so festive and fun.

Sameer A. Khan
loading...

There will be different genres of music on each porch...something for everyone to enjoy.

Oh yeah, it's a FREE event thanks to sponsors, performers, donors and more. There will be a PorchFest map steering you towards all of the performances.

Preorder your Princeton Porchfest 2023 merch now by clicking here.

Get our free mobile app

While you're in town, grab lunch or dinner, or both at any of the fabulous restaurants, bars or cafés. Princeton is a foodie's paradise.

There are three parking garages in town for easy parking, all near the PorchFest houses.

Clear your calendar. Princeton PorchFest 2023 is April 29th. Click here for more details.

Check Out the Best-Selling Album From the Year You Graduated High School

Do you remember the top album from the year you graduated high school? Stacker analyzed Billboard data to determine just that, looking at the best-selling album from every year going all the way back to 1956. Sales data is included only from 1992 onward when Nielsen's SoundScan began gathering computerized figures.

Going in chronological order from 1956 to 2020, we present the best-selling album from the year you graduated high school.
Filed Under: Princeton
Categories: Music, Trending
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM