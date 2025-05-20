Here we go. Memorial Day Weekend is the unofficial kickoff to summer. In Philly it's sure to be an epic weekend filled with amazing concerts in the Stadium Complex.

One of the biggest events of the year will be the Post Malone and Jelly Roll concert at Citizens Bank Park (home of the Philadelphia Phillies). Metallica and Barry Manilow are also performing in South Philadelphia.

After all, they're literally calling it the Big A** Stadium Tour! It'll be here Saturday, May 24, 2025.

And there's nothing quite like a show at CBP! Of course, you may want to know more about the show (we've got the setlist down below).

Heading to the show? We have a guide to more info about the concert – like parking, baggage policies, more posted here.

What Time Does the Post Malone & Jelly Roll Philly Concert Start?

Here's what we're expecting for the show, via 94.5 PST's concert guide:

Doors Open - TBD, but we're anticipating this information very soon

TBD, but we're anticipating this information very soon Show Starts - 6:30 p.m.

6:30 p.m. Jelly Roll Performance - 7:35 - 8:35 p.m.

7:35 - 8:35 p.m. Post Malone Performance - 9:05 - 11:05 p.m.

All times are approximate and not definite. Don't be late!

What Will Post Malone's Setlist be for his Philly Concert?

Texas Tea

Wow.

Better Now

Wrong Ones

Go Flex

Finer Things

Candy Paint

Psycho

White Iverson

Circles

Goodbye

Losers (with Jelly Roll)

I Fall Apart

Hollywood's Bleeding

Broken Whiskey Glass

M-E-X-I-C-O

What Don't Belong To Me

I Aint Comin' Back

Feeling Whitney

Never Love You Again

Pour Me a Drink

Dead at the Honky Tonk

rockstar

I Had Some Help

Congratulations

Sunflower

It's sure to be an epic show!