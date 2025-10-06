It is my pleasure to announce that Chef Jason is back!

Popular local chef, Jason Dilts, opening new restaurant

I'm talking about popular and beloved local chef, Jason Dilts. You may remember him as Head Chef at Zinna's Bistro in Cranbury, Revere Restaurant in Ewing, owner and chef at Chef Jason 1275 in Cranbury, and most recently, Louie's by Chef Jason.

Chef Jason never really went away though. He's been busy preparing for this new venture and is very excited to open the doors once again and welcome you in.

Porto by Chef Jason opens Friday, October 10

Introducing Porto by Chef Jason. Opening weekend kicks off this Friday (October 10).

It's on Route 130 in Robbinsville

It's the same building where he's been whipping us his beloved culinary creations for the past few years, on Route 130 North in Robbinsville, where Shrimp King was for many years.

When Chef Jason opened his most recent restaurant there, the plan was to only stay a few years. After parting ways with his most recent business partner, he gave it some serious thought and decided to stay where he has roots and many loyal customers, his hometown of Robbinsville.

Dilts has new business partners

Dilts has new business partners and supporters, longtime customers turned friends, Elizabeth Porto and her husband, hence the name of the restaurant.

Improvements have been made to the restaurant to make it feel nice and homey. Dilts jokingly told me he didn't think the place could look as good as it does. You'll have to go see for yourself.

Customer favorites will be on the menu

You'll be thrilled to know that much of the menu will be the same fabulous dishes that have made Chef Jason a local legend.

Customer favorites like Boom Boom Chicken, Short Rib Mac & Cheese, Brussel Sprouts, and Bread Pudding are just a few of the dishes featured. There will be rotating, seasonal menu items as well.

Many of the servers will look familiar, as they've stayed with Chef Jason.

It will be open everyday for lunch and dinner

Porto by Chef Jason will be open 7 days a week for lunch and dinner. Reservations for lunch are required, and recommended for dinner.

Book a holiday party

Don't wait, book your holiday party at Porto by Chef Jason, or if you plan to have a bigger party, Chef Jason is one of the two resident caterers at Nottingham Ballroom in Hamilton Square.

Catering packages available

Chef Jason is also accepting catering orders for any occasion and will have holiday packages too, so be on the lookout.

Go check it out and welcome Chef Jason back to the local dining scene.

Porto by Chef Jason is located at 1111 Route 130 North, Robbinsville, NJ. Open 7 days a week. BYOB.