These 30 towns have lowest equalized property tax rate in NJ
Property tax is the bane of our existence in New Jersey. We are the highest in the nation, and there is no end in sight. With the politicians working instead on things like proclaiming an annual Bruce Springsteen Day I’m not hopeful for any relief.
With the average annual property tax bill in New Jersey now at $9,490 you’re basically paying a tax that is higher than your entire mortgage would be in a lot of other states. Another way of saying it is it’s like you’re paying for two homes, but only owning one.
Recently Eric Scott ran a story on NJ1015.com about the towns with the lowest property tax bills in the state. For example, the lowest tax bill belongs to Walpack followed by Camden. But if you look at the tax rate it's a different story entirely.
Different towns charge different tax rates and there is a way to level the playing field that arrives at an equalized tax rate. Turns out the poorer towns with the lowest-valued homes usually have the higher tax rates. And the wealthy towns often have much lower tax rates.
Doesn't seem fair, does it?
So while the lowest actual property tax bills belong to Walpack then Camden, the lowest equalized tax rates belong to Avalon then Stone Harbor.
That’s actually the biggest eye-opener in this set of numbers. Take a look not at the towns with the lowest property tax bill, but at the 30 towns with the lowest equalized tax rate. It might definitely surprise you.
30 NJ towns with the lowest equalized tax rates
30 (tie) Bradley Beach 0.964
30 (tie) Sea Bright 0.964
28 Teterboro 0.84
27 Interlake 0.838
26 Loch Arbour 0.814
25 Alpine 0.811
24 Longport 0.796
23 Avon-by-the-Sea 0.795
22 West Cape May 0.78
21 Beach Haven 0.765
20 Harvey Cedars 0.75
19 Ship Bottom 0.748
18 Surf City 0.739
17 Rockleigh 0.696
16 Cape May 0.693
15 Ocean City 0.691
14 Bay Head 0.676
13 Long Beach 0.675
12 Barnegat Light 0.65
11 Lavellette 0.647
10 Walpack 0.646
9 Sea Girt 0.567
8 Allenhurst 0.556
7 Mantoloking 0.501
6 Sea Isle 0.48
5 Deal 0.478
4 Cape May Point 0.477
3 Spring Lake 0.465
2 Stone Harbor 0.459
1 Avalon 0.384
See the original article here for the average property values and average tax bills for each of those municipalities.
Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.
You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.