Another popular taco chain is coming to New Jersey

There has been a lot of activity on the taco restaurant in New Jersey lately, with both Taco-Tastic and Tacoholics announcing expansion plans, and now comes word that a taco chain out of Washington, DC will be coming to the Garden State.

The chain is called District Taco, and, according to Boozyburbs, they will be opening 10 New Jersey locations over the next four years.

District Taco via Facebook District Taco via Facebook loading...

As you might imagine, District Taco specializes in Mexican food; their mission statement is:

Our mission is to provide customers with an experience that exceeds expectations, from our high quality ingredients, to our outstanding customer service. We serve quality Mexican (Yucatan style!) food that is fresh, healthy and customizable. Our vision is to bring people together through a shared passion for delicious, authentically-inspired food for years to come.

District Taco via Facebook District Taco via Facebook loading...

They serve breakfast tacos, lunch tacos, burritos, bowls, nachos, and proteins like bacon, carnitas, carne asada, chorizo, as well as vegan options.

The chain is differentiated by its freshness:

Chiles and tomatoes are roasted on the premises, grilled meats are marinated with a secret combination of citrus and spices that are indigenous to the Yucatán region, and chips and salsa are made in-house daily. Their innovative menu items are fully customizable, with vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options.

District Taco via Facebook District Taco via Facebook loading...

The chain has humble beginnings, starting off as a food truck in Arlington, VA, in 2009. It has spread with 14 locations in the nation’s capital, Virginia, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. They have a stated goal of adding 10 to 15 new franchise locations per year, aiming to have 80 locations by 2027.

District Taco via Facebook District Taco via Facebook loading...

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

LOOK: 20 American foods that raise eyebrows outside of the US Stac ﻿ ker compiled a list of 20 unusual and uniquely American foods that might raise eyebrows outside the U.S.

LOOK: 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the US From secret gardens to underground caves, Stacker compiled a list of 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the United States using travel guides, news articles, and company websites.